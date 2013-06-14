Pieced Drawstring Bag

Hang this drawstring bag on the front door to welcome visitors or use the woodsy delight indoors to collect holiday cards.

Designer: Sherri Falls of That and That

Materials

1/3 yard total assorted cream prints (bag body)

1/3 yard total assorted brown prints (bag body)

Scrap of green print (leaf appliqués)

7/8 yard red print (berry appliqués, handle, tie, bottom, binding)

3/8 yard purple print (lining)

14x34" thin batting

Lightweight fusible web

Finished bag: 8x10-1/2x4-1/4"

Finished block: 3-1/2" square

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. (Download PDF for patterns.)

To use fusible web for appliquéing patterns A and B, complete the following steps.

1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over patterns. Use a pencil to trace each pattern the number of times indicated in cutting instructions, leaving 1/2" between tracings. Cut out fusible-web shapes roughly 1/4" outside traced lines.

2. Following the manufacturer's instructions, press fusible-web shapes onto wrong side of designated fabrics; let cool. Cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines. Peel off paper backings.

From assorted cream prints, cut:

9--4-3/4" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 36 triangles total

From assorted brown prints, cut:

9--4-3/4" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 36 triangles total

From green print, cut:

3 of Pattern A

From red print, cut:

1--2-1/2x40" strip for tie

2--2-1/4x25" binding strips cut on the bias

2--3x21-1/2" strips for casing

2--7x11" rectangles for bag bottom

1--4x11" rectangle for loop

3 of Pattern B

From purple print, cut:

1--13x24" rectangle

From batting, cut:

1--13x24" rectangle

1--7x11" rectangle

Assemble Blocks

Referring to Diagram 1, sew together two assorted cream print triangles and two assorted brown print triangles in pairs. Press seams toward darker print. Join pairs to make an hourglass block. Press seam in one direction. The block should be 4" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 18 hourglass blocks total.

img_seasonsgreetinglg_3.jpg

Assemble, Appliqué, and Quilt Bag Body Triangle

1. Lay out hourglass blocks in three rows (Diagram 2). Sew together blocks in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row. Join rows to make bag body rectangle. The bag body rectangle should be 21-1/2x11" including seam allowances.

img_seasonsgreetinglg_4a.jpg

2. Referring to Appliqué Placement Diagram, position appliqués on bag body rectangle. Fuse all pieces in place.

img_seasonsgreetinglg_4b.jpg

3. Using black thread and working from bottom layer to top, machine-blanket-stitch around each appliqué to make appliquéd bag body.

4. Layer appliquéd bag body rectangle with batting and purple print 24x13" rectangles; baste. Quilt as desired.

Finish Bag

1. Trim purple print and batting even with edges of bag body rectangle. Join short edges of bag body rectangle; press seam open.

2. With wrong side inside, fold red print 4x11" rectangle in half lengthwise; press. Open up fold, and press raw edges to meet at the center fold. Then refold on pressed center fold. Stitch 1/8" from long edges. Baste strip in place at the center back of the bag body, along the top edge, to make hanging loop (Diagram 3).

img_seasonsgreetinglg_5a.jpg

3. Join short ends of two red print 3x21-1/2" rectangles; press seams open. With fabric wrong sides together, align seams and press. Fold strip in half lengthwise and press to make casing (Diagram 4). Aligning raw edges, baste casing to top edge of bag body over hanging loop (Diagram 5).

img_seasonsgreetinglg_5b.jpg

img_seasonsgreetinglg_5c.jpg

4. Layer red print 7x11" rectangles on either side of batting 7x11" rectangle. Quilt as desired. Trim quilted rectangle using Pattern C to make bag bottom.

5. With wrong sides together, align bottom edge of bag with quilted bag bottom; baste. Bind with red print binding strips. Repeat to bind top edge of bag.