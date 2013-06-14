Peekaboo Chevron Tote

Inspired by Sweet Pleat from designer Rashida Coleman-Hale (iheartlinen.com)

Project tester: Mary Pepper

Materials

1⁄2 yard tan-and-black vine print (bag, handles)

7⁄8 yard tan-and-black chevron print (bag insert, bag lining, handle lining, buttons)

1 yard iron-on fusible interfacing

2-7⁄8"-diameter buttons to cover

Finished bag: 14x15x4" (excluding handles)

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics unless otherwise specified.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From tan-and-black vine print, cut:

2--6-1⁄2x34-1⁄2" rectangles

2--2x24-1⁄2" strips

From tan-and-black chevron print, cut:

1--18-1⁄4x34-1⁄2" rectangle

1--6-1⁄2x34-1⁄2" rectangle

2--2x24-1⁄2" strips

2--2-1⁄2" squares

From fusible interfacing, cut:

1--18-1⁄2x34-1⁄2" rectangle

2--2x24-1⁄2" strips

Assemble Bag Body

1. Referring to Diagram 1, sew together two tan-and-black vine print 6-1⁄2x34-1⁄2" rectangles and a tan-and-black chevron print 6-1⁄2x34-1⁄2" rectangle. Press seams toward vine print rectangles.

peekaboo-chevron-totelg_3A.jpg

2. Following manufacturer's instructions, fuse 18-1⁄2x34-1⁄2" interfacing rectangle to wrong side of Step 1 unit. Let cool.

3. With right side inside, fold interfaced unit in half lengthwise and align seams to make a 9-1⁄4x34-1⁄2" bag rectangle (Diagram 2). Pin in place.

peekaboo-chevron-totelg_3B.jpg

4. Referring to Diagram 3, at one end stitch 3" from edges atop previous seams of bag rectangle. Open interfaced unit and press flat, making a pleat with tan-and-black chevron print (Diagram 4). Baste 1⁄8" from edge at pleated end.

peekaboo-chevron-totelg_3C.jpg

peekaboo-chevron-totelg_3D.jpg

5. Repeat steps 3 and 4, making a pleat in the opposite end of bag rectangle.

6. Fold bag rectangle in half, aligning pleated edges and seams. Sew together side edges to make bag body (Diagram 5).

peekaboo-chevron-totelg_3E.jpg

7. At one corner of bag body match center bottom to side seam line, creating a flattened triangle (Diagram 6). Measuring 2" from point of triangle, draw a 4"-long line across triangle. Sew on drawn line. Trim excess fabric. Repeat with remaining bottom corner. Turn bag body right side out.

peekaboo-chevron-totelg_3F.jpg

Assemble Handles

1. Following manufacturer's instructions, fuse a 2x24-1⁄2" interfacing strip to wrong side of each tan-and-black chevron print 2x24-1⁄2" strip.

2. Sew together a Step 1 strip and a tan-and-black vine print 2x24-1⁄2" strip along pairs of long edges (Diagram 7). Turn unit right side out and press flat to make a handle. Repeat to make a second handle.

peekaboo-chevron-totelg_4.jpg

Assemble Bag Lining

1. Fold tan-and-black chevron print 18-1⁄4x34-1⁄2" rectangle in half lengthwise with right side inside, to make 9-1⁄4x34-1⁄2" lining rectangle (Diagram 8).

peekaboo-chevron-totelg_5A.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 9, at one end measure 3" from fold; at that point stitch 3" from edges. Open lining rectangle and press flat, making a pleat (Diagram 10). Baste 1⁄8" from edge at pleated end.

peekaboo-chevron-totelg_5B.jpg

peekaboo-chevron-totelg_5C.jpg

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2, making a pleat in the opposite end of lining rectangle.

4. Repeat Assemble Bag Body, steps 6 and 7, leaving a 4" opening along one side edge, to make bag lining. Leave lining wrong side out.

Finish Bag

1. Referring to Diagram 11, pin handle ends to bag front and back with raw edges aligned and outside handle edges 1-1⁄2" from side seams. Stitch handles in place, stitching through all layers a scant 1⁄4" from edges.

peekaboo-chevron-totelg_6.jpg

2. With right sides together, insert bag body inside bag lining; tuck handles between bag and lining. Align raw edges and pleats. Stitch together top edges of bag body and lining, backstitching over handles to reinforce them.

3. Turn bag body and lining right side out through opening in lining, then pull lining out of bag. Hand-stitch opening in lining closed.

4. Insert lining back into bag and press top edge.

5. Following manufacturer's instructions, cover two buttons with tan-and-black chevron print 2-1⁄2" squares.