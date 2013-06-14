Patchwork and Prairie Points Bag

Inspired by "Sweet & Sassy" from designer Sherri K. Falls of This and That

Project maker: Judy Sams Sohn

Materials

1/2 yard total assorted aqua-and-green, green, light green, and cream prints (bag, covered buttons)

1/4 yard aqua print (bag, prairie points)

1-3/4 yards bird print (bag, lining, covered buttons)

1/2 yard multicolor stripe (handles, binding)

36x40" batting

3--1-1/8" diameter (size 45) buttons to cover

Quilt basting spray (optional)

Finished bag: 12-1/2x13" square

Quantities are for 44/45"–wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Cut bird print on lengthwise grain of fabric (parallel to selvages).

From assorted aqua-and-green, green, light green, and cream prints, cut:

33--3" squares

1--2-1/2" square

From aqua print, cut:

19--3" squares

From bird print, cut:

1--18x30" rectangle

1--14x30" rectangle

1--14x26" rectangle

2--2-1/2" squares

From multicolor stripe, cut:

2--2-1/2x42" binding strips

4--2-1/4x20-1/2" strips

From batting, cut:

1--18x30" rectangle

1--14x30" rectangle

2--2-1/4x20-1/2" strips

Assemble Bag Body

1. Sew together assorted aqua-and-green, green, light green, and cream 3" squares and seven aqua print 3" squares to make a pieced rectangle (Diagram 1). The pieced rectangle should be 10-1/2x25-1/2" including seam allowances.

img_praire-points-baglg_2.jpg

2. Lay bird print 14x30" rectangle right side down on a flat surface. Top with 14x30" batting rectangle, aligning edges. With right side up, center pieced rectangle on batting (Diagram 2); baste. To eliminate basting, spray the wrong side of each piece to be layered with quilt basting spray.

img_praire-points-baglg_2a.jpg

3. Quilt as desired to make quilted pocket rectangle. Project maker Judy Sams Sohn machine-quilted straight lines through the center of each square in both directions to make a grid (Diagram 3).

img_praire-points-baglg_2b.jpg

4. Trim quilted pocket rectangle to 10-1/2x25-1/2". Machine-baste a scant 1/8" inside all edges.

5. Using a multicolor stripe 2-1/2x42" strip, bind one long edge of quilted pocket rectangle. Topstitch binding.

6. Lay bird print 18x30" rectangle right side down on a flat surface. Top with 18x30" batting rectangle, aligning edges. With right side up, center bird print 14x26" bag rectangle on batting; baste.

7. Quilt as desired to make quilted bag rectangle. Judy machine-quilted parallel lines about 2" apart (Diagram 4).

img_praire-points-baglg_2c.jpg

8. Trim quilted bag rectangle to 13-1/4x25-1/2". Machine-baste a scant 1/8" inside all edges.

9. With right sides up, place pocket rectangle on bag rectangle. Baste pocket to bag along sides and bottom. Sew through all layers in center of pocket from pocket binding to bag bottom to make bag body (Diagram 5).

img_praire-points-baglg_2d.jpg

Assemble and Add Prairie Points

1. Fold an aqua print 3" square in half diagonally with wrong sides together to make a triangle. Fold triangle in half again and press to make a prairie point (Diagram 6). Using remaining aqua print 3" squares, repeat to make 12 aqua print prairie points total.

img_praire-points-baglg_3.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 7, pin prairie points to top edge of bag body with raw edges aligned and prairie points pointing toward bag center. Space evenly and make sure all double-folded edges face same direction. Slip 1/4" of single-folded edges between double-folded edges. Machine-baste a scant 1/8" from bag top edge.

img_praire-points-baglg_3a.jpg

Assemble Bag

1. Fold bag body in half. Sew together side and bottom edges (Diagram 8). Zigzag or serge seams.

img_praire-points-baglg_5.jpg

2. Using remaining multicolor stripe 2-1/2x42" strip, bind top edge of bag. Turn bag right side out.

TIP: To make attaching binding easier, machine-stitch on seam line through all layers without thread, creating a "dotted line" of needle holes. Then thread the machine and stitch on the seam line.

Assemble and Add Handles

1. Layer two multicolor stripe 2-1/4x20-1/2" strips with right sides together atop a 2-1/4x20-1/2" batting strip. Stitch around all edges, leaving a 3" opening along one long edge for turning (Diagram 9). Trim batting close to seam.

img_praire-points-baglg_6.jpg

2. Turn right side out through opening. Slip-stitch opening closed. Press flat and topstitch 1/8" from both long edges and through center to make a handle.

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to make a second handle.

4. Baste handles to lining at bag front and back 2" from side seams with ends below binding. Flipping prairie point up and out of the way, stitch each handle end to bag top (Diagram 10).

img_praire-points-baglg_6a.jpg