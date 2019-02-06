Mini Rotary-Mat Holder

Corral your small sewing tools in a quick-to-sew carrier. Fabrics are from the Fire & Ice collection for Moda Fabrics .

Designer: Monique Dillard of Open Gate Quilts

Materials

2--2-1⁄2×42" precut strips assorted light blue batiks

2--2-1⁄2×42" precut strips assorted red batiks

2--2-1⁄2×42" precut strips assorted white batiks

2--2-1⁄2×42" precut strips assorted navy blue batiks

1⁄2 yard fusible fleece

Snap or hook-and-loop tape (flap closure)

5⁄8"-diameter button: navy blue

Finished Mat Holder: 8×8-1⁄2"

Cutting instructions are based on precut 2-1⁄2×42" strips. Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From assorted light blue batiks, cut:

1--2-1⁄2×28-1⁄2" strip

1--2-1⁄2×16" strip

1--2-1⁄2×10-1⁄2" strip

From assorted red batiks, cut:

1--2-1⁄2×28-1⁄2" strip

1--2-1⁄2×16" strip

1--2-1⁄2×10-1⁄2" strip

From assorted white batiks, cut:

1--2-1⁄2×28-1⁄2" strip

1--2-1⁄2×16" strip

1--2-1⁄2×10-1⁄2" strip

From assorted navy blue batiks, cut:

1--2-1⁄2×28-1⁄2" strip

1--2-1⁄2×16" strip

1--2-1⁄2×10-1⁄2" strip

From fusible fleece, cut:

1--8×14" rectangle

1--7-1⁄2×8" rectangle

1--5×8" rectangle

Assemble Pocket Unit

1. Referring to Diagram 1, sew together light blue, red, white, and navy blue batik 2-1⁄2×16" strips along long edges to make a large rectangle. Press seams in one direction. The long rectangle should be 8-1⁄2×16" including seam allowances.

100516892_d1_web_0.jpg

2. Place large rectangle on a flat surface with wrong side up. Following manufacturer's directions, fuse fusible fleece 7-1⁄2×8" rectangle to one end, about 1⁄2" from short edge and 1⁄4" from top and bottom edges (Diagram 2).

100516893_d2_web.jpg

3. Fold large rectangle in half, right side out, enclosing fleece in the middle. Topstitch along folded edge to make a large unit (Diagram 3).

100516894_d3_web.jpg

4. Referring to Step 1, sew together light blue, red, white, and navy blue batik 2-1⁄2×10-1⁄2" strips along long edges to make a small rectangle. Press seams in one direction. The small rectangle should be 8-1⁄2×10-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

5. Using small rectangle and fusible fleece 5×8" rectangle, repeat steps 2 and 3 to make a small unit.

6. Lay small unit atop large unit, aligning side and bottom edges; pin together. Topstitch along seams of the outer rectangles to make a pocket unit with a narrow pocket on each edge and a wide pocket in the center (Diagram 4).

100516895_d4_web.jpg

Assemble Mat Holder Body

1. Referring to Diagram 1, sew together white, red, light blue, and navy blue batik 2-1⁄2×28-1⁄2" rectangles along long edges to make a pieced rectangle. Press seams in one direction. The pieced rectangle should be 8-1⁄2×28-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

2. Referring to Assemble Pocket Unit, Step 2, fuse fusible fleece 8×14" rectangle to one end of pieced rectangle.

3. Lay Step 2 fused rectangle right side up on a flat surface. Layer pocket unit atop fused rectangle, aligning bottom and side edges (Diagram 5); pin.

100516896_d5_web.jpg

4. Referring to Diagram 5, fold Step 2 piece in half with right sides together, matching short edges and enclosing pocket unit in between. Sew around raw edges, leaving a 3" opening on bottom edge for turning.

5. Turn right side out through opening to make mat-holder body; press.

Finish Mat Holder

1. Referring to Diagram 6, topstitch around all edges of mat-holder body, catching bottom opening in seam.

100516897_d6_web.jpg

2. Stitch a horizontal line 5" from top to create a fold line for flap (Diagram 6). (The mini mat featured here is 6×8"; if your mat is a different size, place it in the pocket, fold down the flap, and mark a line at the fold. Stitch your line at the mark.)

3. Referring to Diagram 6 and following manufacturer's directions, attach snap or hook-and-loop tape.