Market-Fresh Tote

Combine fat quarters to make a functional and stylish market bag. Fabrics are from the Fresh Pick collection by Susy Pilgrim Waters for P&B Textiles .

Inspired by Tricks for Treats from designer Kim Christopherson of Kimberbell Designs

Quilt tester: Jan Ragaller

Materials

1⁄2 yard garden print (bag body)

18×21" piece (fat quarter) red kitchen print (bag body)

1⁄2 yard pea pod print (pocket, lining)

1⁄4 yard red tomato print (handles)

2-­-15" squares lightweight fusible interfacing

Finished bag: 11-1⁄2×13×3"

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From garden print, cut:

2--10×15" rectangles

From red kitchen print, cut:

2--5-1⁄2×15" rectangles

From pea pod print, cut:

2--15" squares

2--6" squares

From red tomato print, cut:

2--4×17" strips

Assemble Bag Front and Back

1. Sew together a garden print 10×15" rectangle and a red kitchen print 5-1⁄2×15" rectangle along long edges to make a pieced unit (Diagram 1). Press seam toward garden print rectangle. The unit should be 15" square including seam allowances.

100588307_d1_600.jpg

2. Following manufacturer's instructions, fuse an interfacing 15" square to wrong side of pieced unit to make bag front.

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to make bag back.

4. With right sides together, sew together all edges of pea pod print 6" squares, leaving a 3" opening for turning (Diagram 2). Clip corners to reduce bulk. Turn right side out through opening. Use the eraser end of a pencil or a chopstick to gently push out corners to make pocket unit; press.

100588308_d2_600.jpg

5. Referring to Diagram 3, center pocket unit on right side of bag front, 1-1⁄2" above seam line; pin. Topstitch side and bottom edges of pocket unit to make pocket.

100588309_d3_600.jpg

Assemble Handles

Fold a tomato print 4×17" strip in half lengthwise, wrong side inside (Diagram 4). Press to crease center. Unfold strip. Fold each long edge to creased center. Refold on center crease to make a 1×17" strip; press. Topstitch both long edges to make a handle. Repeat to make a second handle.

100588310_d4_600.jpg

Assemble Bag Body

1. Referring to Diagram 5, position ends of one handle along top edge of bag front, 3-1⁄2" from each side edge. Baste in place. Repeat with remaining handle on bag back.

100588311_d5_600.jpg

2. With right sides together, join bag front and bag back side and bottom edges (Diagram 6).

100588312_d6.jpg

3. To shape bag bottom, at one corner match side seam and bottom center of bag to create a flattened triangle (Diagram 7). Measuring 1-1⁄2" from point of triangle, draw a 3"-long line across triangle. Sew on drawn line. Trim excess fabric, leaving a 1⁄4" seam allowance. Repeat with remaining corner. Turn right side out to make bag body.

100588313_d7.jpg

Assemble Lining

1. With right sides together, sew together side and bottom edges of pea pod print 15" squares, leaving a 5" opening in bottom edge for turning, to make lining.

2. Refer to Assemble Bag Body, Step 3, to shape lining bottom corners. Do not turn lining right side out.

Finish Bag

1. Insert bag body into lining with right sides together, matching side seams; pin. Sew together upper edges of bag body and lining. Turn bag body right side out through opening in lining. Slip-stitch opening closed. Smooth lining inside bag body.