Market Bags

Need a gift bag? We loved these bags so much that we made them in two sizes!

Materials for 10x13x3" Bag

1/3 yard red polka dot (casing)

1/4 yard black-and-white print (drawstring)

1/2 yard yellow print (bag)

1/2 yard muslin (lining)

2-5/8"-wide buttons: yellow

Large safety pin

Finished bag: 10x13x3"

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics for 10x13x3" Bag

Cut pieces in the following order.

From red polka dot, cut:

2--3-1/2x25-1/2" strips

From black-and-white print, cut:

1--3x38" strip

From yellow print, cut:

2--13-1/2" squares

From muslin, cut:

2--13-1/2" squares

Assemble Casings for 10x13x3" Bag

1. Fold a red polka dot 3-1/2x25-1/2" strip in half widthwise and sew together across short ends to make a tube (Diagram 1). Press seam open.

2. Turn tube to right side. Center seam and press tube flat. Fold tube in half lengthwise to make a 1-3/4x12-1/2" casing (Diagram 1).

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to make two casings total.

img_market-bagslg_8.jpg

Assemble Drawstring for 10x13x3" Bag

Fold and lightly press drawstring strip in half lengthwise with wrong side together. Open and press long edges to center. Refold in half and press. Topstitch 1/8" from outer edges to make drawstring (Diagram 2).

img_market-bagslg_9.jpg

Assemble 10x13x3" Bag

1. Center and pin raw edges of casing to one edge of yellow print 13-1/2" square.

2. Layer muslin 13-1/2" lining square atop yellow square. Sew together top edges to make a bag unit (Diagram 3). Stitch top edges twice to secure. Press seams toward yellow print.

img_market-bagslg_10a.jpg

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to make two bag units total. Press seams of second unit toward lining.

4. Layer and pin two bag units together. Join around all edges, leaving a 4" opening along bottom edge of lining for turning (Diagram 4). Trim corners. Press seams open.

img_market-bagslg_10b.jpg

5. To shape flat bottom for bag, at one corner match bottom seam line to side seam line, creating a flattened triangle (Diagram 5). Measuring 1-1/2" from point of triangle, draw a 3"-long line across triangle. Sew on drawn line. Trim excess fabric. Repeat with remaining bottom corner of bag and both corners of lining.

img_market-bagslg_10c.jpg

6. Turn bag to right side and fingerpress. Slip-stitch lining opening closed. Insert lining into bag.

7. Using a large safety pin, thread drawstring through casings in a continuous loop. Overlap ends of drawstring by 1/4". Sew ends together securely, stitching through overlapped layers.

8. Center drawstring in casings so joined ends of drawstring rest in the middle of one casing. Tack drawstring in place, sewing through all layers. Sew yellow button on top of tacking stitches. Tack remaining drawstring at center of opposite casing, adding button as before.

img_market-bagslg_1.jpg

Materials for 19x15x5" Bag

Designer: Monica Solorio-Snow

1/3 yard blue polka dot (casing)

1/4 yard brown print (drawstring)

2/3 yard red print (bag)

2/3 yard muslin (lining)

2-7/8"-wide buttons: red

Large safety pin

Finished bag: 19x15x5"

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide,100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics for 19x15x5" Bag

Cut pieces in the following order.

From blue polka dot, cut:

2--3-1/2x39-1/2" strips

From brown print, cut:

2--3x26-1/4" strips

From red print, cut:

2--20-1/2" squares

From muslin, cut:

2--20-1/2" squares

Assemble Casings for 19x15x5" Bag

1. Fold a blue polka dot 3-1/2x39-1/2" strip in half widthwise and sew together across short ends to make a tube (Diagram 1). Press seam open.

2. Turn tube to right side. Center seam and press tube flat. Fold tube in half lengthwise to make a 1-3/4x19-1/2" casing (Diagram 1).

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to make two casings total.

img_market-bagslg_3.jpg

Assemble Drawstring for 19x15x5" Bag

1. Join together a short end of each brown print 3x26-1/4" strip to make a 3x52" drawstring strip.

2. Fold and lightly press drawstring strip in half lengthwise with wrong side together. Open and press long edges to center. Refold in half and press. Topstitch 1/8" from outer edges to make drawstring (Diagram 2).

img_market-bagslg_4.jpg

Assemble 19x15x5" Bag

1. Center and pin raw edges of casing to one edge of red print 20-1/2" square.

2. Layer muslin 20-1/2" lining square atop red square. Sew together top edges to make a bag unit (Diagram 3). Stitch top edges twice to secure. Press seams toward red print.

img_market-bagslg_5a.jpg

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to make two bag units total. Press seams of second unit toward lining.

4. Layer and pin two bag units together. Join around all edges, leaving a 4" opening along bottom edge of lining for turning (Diagram 4). Trim corners. Press seams open.

img_market-bagslg_5b.jpg

5. To shape flat bottom for bag, at one corner match bottom seam line to side seam line, creating a flattened triangle (Diagram 5). Measuring 2-1/2" from point of triangle, draw a 5"-long line across triangle. Sew on drawn line. Trim excess fabric. Repeat with remaining bottom corner of bag and both corners of lining.

img_market-bagslg_5c.jpg

6. Turn bag to right side and fingerpress. Slip-stitch lining opening closed. Insert lining into bag.

7. Using a large safety pin, thread drawstring through casings in a continuous loop. Overlap ends of drawstring by 1/4". Sew ends together securely, stitching through overlapped layers.