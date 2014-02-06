Market Bag

This easy-to-sew tote makes shopping even more fun. Change fabrics for a seasonal look, or choose prints in colors to showcase team spirit.

Designer: Joanna Figueroa of Fig Tree & Co.

Materials

24--5" squares assorted purple, pink, and gold prints (front and back)

1⁄4 yard gold print (sides and bottom)

1⁄4 yard brown print (handles)

2⁄3 yard beige print (lining)

2⁄3 yard muslin

3⁄4 yard batting

Finished bag: 17-1⁄2×13-1⁄2×4" (without handle)

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" for Corner Cutting Pattern.

From gold print, cut:

1--4-1⁄2×42" strip

From brown print, cut:

2--4-3⁄4×19-1⁄2" strips

From beige print, cut:

2--16×22-1⁄2" rectangles

From muslin, cut:

1--4-1⁄2×42" strip

2--14×18-1⁄2" rectangles

From batting, cut:

1--4-1⁄2×42" strip

2--2×19 -1⁄2" strips

2--14×18- 1⁄2" rectangles

Assemble and Quilt Bag Body

1. Referring to photo lay out twelve 5" squares in three rows. Sew together squares in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row. Join rows to make bag front. Press seams in one direction. Bag front should be 18-1⁄2×14" including seam allowances.

2. Layer bag front with batting and muslin 18-1⁄2×14" rectangles. Baste layers a scant 1⁄4" from all edges. Quilt as desired.

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 using remaining 5" squares to make bag back.

4. Using Corner Cutting Pattern, mark cutting line on bag front and back pieces for rounding bottom corners (Diagram 1). Machine-baste a scant 1⁄4" inside line. Trim along line.

100548869_600.jpg

5. Mark center of bag front along top edge. Fold over 3⁄4" on both sides of center mark to make two pleats (Diagram 2). Baste in place. Repeat to make pleats in bag back.

100548870_600.jpg

6. Layer gold print 4-1⁄2×42" strip with batting and muslin 4-1⁄2×42" strips; baste. Quilt as desired to make bag side/bottom strip.

7. With right sides together and aligning raw edges, sew together bag front and bag side/bottom strip. Press seam open. Join bag back to remaining raw edge of side/bottom strip to make bag body.

Assemble and Quilt Handles

1. Fold under 1⁄2" along one long edge of a brown print 3⁄4×19-1⁄2" (Diagram 3); press.

100548871_600.jpg

2. Fold the same edge under 1" (Diagram 4); press. Open up the last fold and align a 2×191⁄2" batting strip with the fold line (Diagram 5).

100548872_600.jpg

100548873_600.jpg

3. Fold long raw edge of brown print strip over batting. Then refold other long edge on fold line; pin in place.

4. Referring to Diagram 6, stitch down center to secure folded edge. Stitch on both sides of centerline, 1⁄4" to 3⁄8" apart.

100548874_600.jpg

5. Fold handle in half crosswise to find center; mark with a pin. Fold handle in half lengthwise and pin 2-1⁄2" on both sides of center (Diagram 7). Stitch folded edges together for 5" to make a narrower portion of the handle, which is more comfortable to carry.

100548875_600.jpg

6. Repeat steps 1–5 to make a second handle.

Assemble Bag Lining

1. Repeat Assemble and Quilt Outer Bag, Step 5, using beige print 16×22-1⁄2" rectangles to make pleats in lining rectangles.

2. Layer lining rectangles right sides together. Sew together side and bottom edges, leaving a 5" opening on one side for turning bag right side out. Press seams open.

3. To shape a flat bottom for lining, at one corner, match bottom seam line to side seam line, creating a flattened triangle (Diagram 8). Measure and mark on seam allowance 2-1⁄2" from point of triangle. Draw a 4"-long line across triangle and sew on drawn line. Trim excess fabric. Repeat at remaining bottom corner to make bag lining. Leave lining wrong side out.

100548876_600.jpg

Finish Bag

1. Referring to Diagram 9, pin handle ends to bag front and back 1-1⁄4" in from side edges. Attach handles, stitching through all layers a scant 1⁄4" from edges.

100548877_600.jpg

2. With right sides together, insert bag body inside bag lining; the handles should be between the bag and lining. Align raw edges and pleats. Stitch together top edges of bag body and lining, backstitching over each handle for reinforcement.

3. Turn bag and lining right side out through opening in lining; then pull the lining out of the bag. Machine-stitch opening in lining closed.