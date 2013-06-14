We don't know which is more fun-choosing the fabrics for these "lunch sack" gift bags or planning what treats they'll contain. For the closure, use a covered button, two or more stacked buttons, or vintage costume jewelry.

Designer: Cindy Taylor Oates of Taylor Made Designs

Project Maker: Jody Sanders

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Materials for Large Bag

18x22" piece (fat quarter) print A (bag body)

18x22" piece (fat quarter) print B (lining)

3/8 yard heavyweight, nonfusible interfacing

From print A, cut:

2--10x11" bag body rectangles

1--1-1/8x3" bias strip

From print B, cut:

2--10x11" lining rectangles

From interfacing, cut:

2--10x11" rectangles

From heavyweight cardboard, cut:

1--2-3/4x5-3/4" rectangle

Assemble Large Bag

1. Baste interfacing rectangles to wrong side of bag body rectangles, machine-stitching a scant 1/4" from the edges. (Using the interfacing will give your gift bag more body and help it retain its shape.)

2. Cut a 1-1/2" square from each bottom corner of interfaced bag body rectangles (Diagram 1). Repeat to cut squares from bottom corners of lining rectangles.

img_lunchsackbaglg_3a.jpg

3. Fold A print 1-1/8´3" bias strip in half lengthwise; sew together long edges with 1/4" seam. Turn right side out and press; trim to 2-1/2" long. Fold in half to make a loop. With right sides together, center loop ends along top edge of bag body back rectangle; baste in place (Diagram 2).

img_lunchsackbaglg_3b.jpg

4. Join bag body rectangles along side and bottom edges to make bag body (Diagram 3). Press seams open.

img_lunchsackbaglg_3c.jpg

5. To box bottom corners, match each side seam of bag body with the bottom seam; stitch across resulting straight edge (Diagram 4). Turn bag body right side out.

img_lunchsackbaglg_3d.jpg

6.Repeat Step 5 with lining rectangles, leaving 4" opening along one side, to make lining.

7. Repeat Step 6 to box bottom corners of lining. Do not turn lining right side out.

8. Insert bag body into lining (they will be right sides together). Sew together around top edge.

9. Turn bag body and lining to right side through opening in lining side seam. Hand-stitch opening closed. Push lining down into bag body and press upper edge of bag. Topstitch 1/4" from bag upper edge through all layers.

10. Press creases into bag sides to resemble a lunch sack. Insert cardboard rectangle into bag to reinforce bag bottom. Hand-stitch button to front of bag to hold loop in place

Materials for Small Bag

9x22" piece (fat eighth) print A (bag body)

9x22" piece (fat eighth) print B (lining)

1/4 yard heavyweight, nonfusible interfacing

Heavyweight cardboard (optional)

From print A, cut:

2--6-1/2x8" bag body rectangles

1--1-1/8x3" bias strip

From print B, cut:

2--6-1/2x8" lining rectangles

From interfacing, cut:

2--6-1/2x8" rectangles

From heavyweight cardboard, cut:

1--1-3/4x3-1/2" rectangle

Assemble Small Bag

1. Repeat step 1 of Assemble Large Bag to interface print A 6-1/2x8" bag body rectangles.

2. Cut a 1" square from each bottom corner of interfaced bag body rectangles (Diagram 5). Repeat to cut squares from bottom corners of lining rectangles

3. Repeat steps 3–11 of Assemble Large Bag to complete Small Bag.