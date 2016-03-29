Keep It Clean

Designer: Jan Crandall

Materials

1-1⁄2 yards pink floral (outer bag)

1 yard black-and-white polka dot (bottom of outer bag, handles)

1-1⁄2 yards multicolor floral (bag lining)

3⁄4 yard black-and-white herringbone print (bottom of bag lining)

Scrap of batting

Finished laundry bag: 20×40"

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include 1⁄2" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From pink floral, cut:

4--21" squares

From black-and-white polka dot, cut:

1--21" square

2--5×21" strips

From multicolor floral, cut:

4--21" squares

From black-and-white herringbone print, cut:

1--21" square

From batting, cut:

2--2×21" strips

Assemble Laundry Bag

1. Starting each seam 1⁄2" from edges, sew together pink floral 21" squares in a tube (Diagram 1); press seams open.

100548079_600.jpg

2. Mark each corner of black-and-white polka dot 21" square with a dot, 1⁄2" from edges (Diagram 2).

100548080_600.jpg

3. Match beginning of each seam of pink floral tube with a marked corner dot on black-and-white polka dot square; pin. Sew together from dot to dot around all edges of square to make outer bag (Diagram 3).

100548081_600.jpg

4. Repeat steps 1 through 3 with multicolor floral 21" squares and black-and-white herringbone print 21" square to make bag lining (shown lining side in picture).

101021610_600.jpg

5. Fold black-and-white polka dot 5×21"strip wrong sides together and lightly press in half lengthwise. Open strip and press long edges under 1⁄2". Layer 2×21" strip of batting on one half of wrong side of black-and-white polka dot strip, avoiding turned-under edges (Diagram 4).

100548082_600.jpg

6. Fold strip over batting and topstitch folded edges. Sew down middle of strip, and then 1⁄2" on either side of center row of stitching, to make handle (Diagram 5).

100548083_600.jpg

7. Repeat steps 5 and 6 with remaining black-and-white polka dot 5×21" strip and 2×21" batting strip.

8. Pin handle ends to right side of outer bag, aligning raw edges along top of one section, 5" from seams (Diagram 6). Repeat with remaining handle on opposite section of bag. Machine-baste handles in place.

100548084_600.jpg

9. Insert outer bag into bag lining, right sides together. Sew together at top edge, leaving an opening for turning. Turn bag right side out through opening. Slip-stitch opening closed.