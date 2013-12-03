Happy Holidays Gift Bag

Make the presentation as fun as what's inside! Use a holly leaf pattern and a trio of buttons to add adorable appliqué to a lunch sack gift bag. Prairie points create festive fringe. Hook-and-loop tape keeps the flap closed and the gift tucked inside. Fabrics are from At Home for the Holidays collection by Heather Mulder Peterson for Henry Glass & Co .

Materials

18×22" piece (fat quarter) each of green tone-one-tone (bag body) and white floral (lining)

Scraps of assorted red and green prints (prairie points, appliqués)

Heavyweight interfacing

Lightweight fusible web

3 assorted-size red buttons

Thin, stiff cardboard

2-5⁄8"-diameter circles of hook-and-loop tape

Finished bag: 2-1⁄2×6-1⁄2×9"

Measurements include a 1⁄2" seam allowance unless otherwise specified. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces.

To use fusible web for appliquéing, complete the following steps.

1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over Pattern B. Trace pattern twice, leaving 1⁄2" between tracings. Cut out each fusible-web leaf roughly 1⁄4" outside traced lines.

2. Following manufacturer's instructions, press fusible-web leaves onto wrong side of green print; let cool. Cut out leaves on drawn lines. Peel off paper backings.

From green tone-on-tone, cut:

2--10×11" bag body rectangles

From white floral, cut:

2--10×11" lining rectangles

From red print scraps, cut

5--2" squares

From green print scraps, cut:

2 of Pattern B

From interfacing, cut:

2--10×11" rectangles

From cardboard, cut:

1--2-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" rectangle

Assemble Bag

1. If using fusible interfacing, follow manufacturer's instructions to fuse an interfacing rectangle to wrong side of each green tone-on-tone bag body rectangle. If using nonfusible interfacing, baste an interfacing rectangle to wrong side of each bag body rectangle, machine-stitching a scant 1⁄4" from edges.

2. Cut a 1-1⁄4" square from each bottom corner of interfaced bag body rectangles (Diagram 1). Repeat to cut squares from bottom corners of lining rectangles.

100680165_d1_600.jpg

3. Fold an assorted red print 2" square in half diagonally with wrong side inside to make a triangle; press. Fold triangle in half again and press to make a prairie point. Repeat with remaining assorted red print 2" squares to make five prairie points total. Pin prairie points along top edge of bag body back rectangle, points down, corners overlapping, and spacing them to fill 6-1⁄2" (Diagram 2).

100680166_d2_600.jpg

4. Referring to Diagram 2, position two green print B leaves in bottom right-hand corner of bag body front rectangle. Fuse in place. Using thread that matches the appliqués, hand- or machine-stitch around appliqués.

5. Join bag body rectangles along side and bottom edges to make bag body (Diagram 3). Press seams open.

100680167_d3_600.jpg

6. To box bottom corners, match each side seam of bag body with the bottom seam; stitch across resulting straight edge (Diagram 4). Turn bag body right side out and press.

100680168_d4_600.jpg

7. Repeat Step 5 with lining rectangles, leaving 4" opening along one edge, to make lining. Repeat Step 6 to box bottom corners of lining. Do not turn lining right side out.

8. Insert bag body into lining (they will be right sides together). Sew together around top edge with 1⁄4" seam.

9. Turn bag body and lining to right side through opening in lining. Hand-stitch opening closed. Push lining into bag body and press upper edge of bag. Topstitch 1⁄4" from bag upper edge through all layers.

10. Press creases into bag sides to resemble a lunch sack. Insert cardboard rectangle into bag to reinforce bag bottom.