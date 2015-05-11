Sew this attractive laptop bag for a friend, then reward yourself by making one to keep.

On the Go

Designer: Cindy Taylor Oates

Materials

1⁄2 yard green large print (bag)

3⁄4 yard green small print (flap, lining)

1⁄2 yard blue print (piping)

3⁄4 yard muslin (backing)

2-17×13" rectangles batting

17×9" rectangle batting

1 yard 3⁄16"-diameter cording

1-1⁄4"-diameter button

Basting spray (optional)

Finished bag: 12×16"

Quantities are for 44⁄45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" for pattern piece.

From green large print, cut:

2--17×13" rectangles

From green small print, cut:

2--16-1⁄2×12-1⁄2" rectangles

1--17×9" rectangle

1 of Flap Pattern for lining

From blue print, cut:

1--1-1⁄2×29" bias strip for piping

1--1×3" bias strip for button loop

From muslin, cut:

2--17×13" rectangles

1--17×9" rectangle

Quilt Bag Body Pieces

1. Layer a green large print 17×13" rectangle, 17×13" batting rectangle, and 17×13" muslin rectangle. Spray-baste or pin to hold layers in place. Using matching thread, machine-quilt as desired. (Cindy machine-quilted a meandering pattern across rectangle.) Trim quilted rectangle to 16-1⁄2×12-1⁄2" to make a bag body piece. Repeat to make a second bag body piece.

2. Layer green small print 17×9" rectangle, 17×9" batting rectangle, and 17×9" muslin rectangle. Spray-baste or pin; machine-quilt as before to make quilted rectangle. Using Flap Pattern, cut flap from quilted rectangle.

Make Piping

Fold blue print 1-1⁄2×29" bias strip in half lengthwise, wrong side inside; press. Insert 3⁄16"-wide cording in fold. Using a long basting stitch and machine-cording foot or zipper foot, sew as close to cording as possible to make piping. Trim seam allowance to 1⁄4".

Assemble Flap

1. Aligning raw edges and using a cording or zipper foot, stitch piping to right side of quilted flap's curved edge. Clip seam allowance of piping at curves (Diagram 1).

100573461_600.jpg

2. With wrong side inside, fold blue print 1×3" bias strip in half lengthwise; press. Open strip and press long edges to center. Refold in half and press. Topstitch along double-fold edge to make button loop.

3. Aligning raw edges, sew loop ends to flap center 1⁄4" from edge; press (Diagram 2).

100573462_600.jpg

4. With right sides together and using the piping basting line as a guide, sew together quilted flap and green small print flap lining just inside basting (Diagram 3).

100573463_600.jpg

5. Clip curves. Turn flap right side out; press flat.

6. Topstitch 1⁄4" from finished edge and a scant 1⁄8" from raw edge of flap (Diagram 4).

100573464_600.jpg

Assemble Outer Bag

1. With right sides together, join bag body pieces along three edges (Diagram 5). Clip corners; turn right side out and press to make outer bag.

100573465_600.jpg

2. With right sides together, sew long edge of flap to one edge of outer bag 1⁄8" from raw edges (Diagram 6).

100573466_600.jpg

Assemble Lining and Finish Bag

1. With right sides together, join green small print 16-1⁄2×12 -1⁄2" rectangles along bottom and side edges, leaving a 4" opening along one side for turning, to make bag lining (Diagram 7). Clip corners; press.

100573467_600.jpg

2. Insert outer bag into bag lining right sides together, matching seams; pin. Sew together outer bag and bag lining (Diagram 8).

100573468_600.jpg

3. Turn bag to right side through opening in lining. Slip-stitch opening closed. Insert lining into bag; press. Topstitch 1⁄4" around upper edge of bag, keeping flap free (Diagram 9).

100573469_600.jpg