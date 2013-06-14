Free Bag Patterns

Purses, totes, and shoulder bags--we have all the free bag patterns you need! Browse more than 50 ideas for stylish accessories.

Show-Off Bag

Showcase a large-scale print on a roomy bag you can grab and go.

Get the free bag pattern here.

Simple Zippered Pouch

Customize a quick and easy pouch with your favorite fabrics.

Get the free pattern here.

Crafty Tote

Do you love the look of a patchwork tote but don't want to take the time to piece one? Use a preprinted panel instead! This tote is a terrific take-along to a sewing retreat or knitting get-together.

Get the free bag pattern here.

Sew & Stow

With no batting, these small shopping totes are easy to roll up and go.

Get the free bag pattern here.

Hold Anything Tote

Sew a stylish tote that can used to hold projects, groceries, children's toys, and more.

Get the free pattern here.

Linked Together

Go out in style with a matching bag and watchband.

Get the free bag pattern here.

Color Block Totes

Start with an ombré fabric to make this quick-and-easy tote bag.

Get the free bag pattern here.

Market-Fresh Tote

Combine fat quarters to make a functional and stylish market bag.

Get the free bag pattern here.

Tropical Traveller

Combine tropical prints for a vacation bag that easily stores travel essentials.

Get the free bag pattern here.

3-Hour Totes

Combine precut fabrics into strip sets and fashion a tote in a flash.

Get the free bag pattern here.

Pick-a-Pocket Purse

This simple bag cleverly incorporates six outer pockets for everyday necessities. The sew-simple trick is that the pockets are formed when the straps are sewn on the bag pieces.

Get the free bag pattern here.

Back & Forth

The only trouble you'll have with this fun-to-sew, reversible, tie-closure bag is deciding which way to wear it.

Get the free bag pattern here.

Spring to Life Tote

Personalize a purchased reusable carryall by machine-appliquéing whimsical shapes on one side.

Get the free bag pattern here.

Market Bag

This easy-to-sew tote makes shopping even more fun. Change fabrics for a seasonal look, or choose prints in colors to showcase team spirit.

Get the free bag pattern here.

Mini Log Cabin Bag

You can create this scrappy Log Cabin tote from 5" squares in a weekend's time!

Get the free bag pattern here.

Stylish Backpack

This bag has great details-an exterior pocket, drawstring closure, and adjustable straps-that add style and function.

Get the free bag pattern here.

Hold-Everything Bag

The secret to this striking but simple bag is the fabric choice-an eye-popping print for the body complements a colorful small-scale print for the border.

Get the free bag pattern here.

Log Cabin Tote Bag

Scrappy strips make two mirror-image Log Cabin blocks on each side of this bag.

Get the free bag pattern here.

Take-Along Duo

Use double-face prequilted fabric to make two bags, which give you the option of carrying a lot or just a little.

Get the free bag patterns here.

Quilt Block Tote

Upcycle a reusable cloth bag into a stylish tote! Piece, quilt, and bind a block to place over the bag's promotional logo.

Get the free bag pattern here.

Strip Ease

Sew and flip fabric strips to a muslin foundation for an eclectic bag with a decidedly feminine flair.

Get the free bag pattern here.

Quick-Change Purse

A smart bag with a removable contents pouch makes switching bags as simple as changing outfits.

Get the free bag pattern here.

Sunny Beach Tote

This sturdy tote is great for carrying to the beach or out for a day of shopping. The traditional Cathedral Window pattern with a modern twist showcases a contrasting fabric in the "window."

Get the free bag pattern here.

Grab Bags

These bags are so stylish and quick to assemble, you'll want to make them in all your favorite fabric lines.

Get the free bag pattern here.

Striking Stripes Purse

Add some pizzazz to your wardrobe with a trendy bright purse composed of a multicolor stripe that stands out against a black-and-white print binding. The fabric-covered button and adjustable strap make the purse both stylish and functional.

Get the free bag pattern here.

Lazy Days Tote

Four-Patch blocks and triangle-squares team up to make up this fun quilted tote.

Get the free bag pattern here.

Afternoon Totes

These strippy totes are simple enough to make in one afternoon. Whip up a bunch for your family and friends for the holidays or make multiples to match your different outfits.

Get the free bag pattern here.

Peekaboo Chevron Tote

Display one of the hottest trends-chevrons- with a little sneak peek of the print in a pleat. Classic black-and-tan prints combine beautifully for an elegant bag with a little spunk.

Get the free bag pattern here.

Bright Chevron Bag

Grab two of your two favorite fabrics to make a fabulous summer bag.

Get the free bag pattern here.

Floral Strips Bag

Sew fabric strips to a muslin foundation to create a simple, yet stylish bag.

Get the free bag pattern here.

Pieced Polka Dot Pouch

Piece a variety of polka dot fabrics into a patchwork pouch.

Get the free bag pattern here.

Pieced Sewing Wristlet

Create a patchwork pouch that showcases a 2"-wide fussy-cut strip and a gingham ribbon handle.

Get the free bag pattern here.

Reversible Purse

Sew a reversible handbag using bright, graphic fabrics.

Get the free bag pattern here.

Kid's Carryall

Stitch up a take-along bag that's the perfect size for a day full of fun.

Get the free bag pattern here.

Sew Easy Purse

All it takes to make this fun and easy bag is two fat quarters for the body and two fat quarters for the lining.

Get the free bag pattern here.

Reusable Market Bag

Start this in the morning, and by afternoon you'll have a cloth tote for the farmer's market or grocery store.

Get the free bag pattern here.

Messenger Bag

Whip up a trendy paisley print shoulder bag in a snap for carrying work or taking essentials on a spur-of-the-moment trip.

Get the free bag pattern here.

Canvas Tote Bag

For a durable and stylish tote, pair cotton canvas with a classic black print.

Get the free bag pattern here.

Handmade Backpack

Make a great back-to-school gift: Sew a handmade tote bag using fun fabrics and a bit of rope. Stitch a bunch of these small backpacks to complement a special outfit or to celebrate school colors.

Get the free bag pattern here.

Sew Simple Purse

Try an easy purse project that uses only two pieces of fabric in sassy prints!

Get the free bag pattern here.

Cinch It Tote Bag

Pull-up straps and a roomy interior make for an easy-to-piece tote bag.

Get the free bag pattern here.

Patchwork and Prairie Points Bag

This simple open-top patchwork bag cleverly incorporates a deep outer pocket and fabric-covered buttons.

Get the free bag pattern here.

Zip It!

Sew a few seams and insert a zipper (we'll show you how) to make each of these cute pouches in very little time.

Get the free bag pattern here.

Scrappy Strips Bag

You don't need color to stand out. Make a scrappy bag using black-and-white prints, dots, and stripes. Tear fabric strips to create texture on this quick-to-assemble bag.

Get the free bag pattern here.

Swing Bags

The Swing Bag is so simple to sew, you can make them by the armload. Change the fabric, straps, and embellishments and you can change the look.

Get the free bag pattern here.

Shore Thing

Stitch up a knockout tote that's sturdy, roomy, and just plain adorable.

Get the free bag pattern here.

Quilted Tote Bag

Fashion and function combine in a rugged bag composed of fun, funky fabrics. Pockets outside and in allow easy access to keys, phone, and other small items.

Get the free bag pattern here.

Easy, Breezy Tote

Make this roomy tote bag, perfect for running errands or packing for a day at the park, with a multicolor stripe and whimsical coordinates.

Get the free bag pattern here.

Large Patchwork Bag

Sew up a spacious bag that has plenty of room inside -- including two pockets -- to hold keys, a notebook, a cell phone, a planner, and anything you need for an all-day outing.

Get the free bag pattern here.

Patchwork Strips Tote Bag

Make an easy tote even easier by choosing a great focal print and using precut 2-1/2"-wide strips for the remainder of the bag. Use rickrack, eyelets, and a button for a polished patchwork tote.

Get the free bag pattern here.

Trim It Tote

Pick a great base fabric, such as this black-and-white print, then add ribbons, appliqués, and other trims to personalize your version of this bag.

Get the free bag pattern here.

Paisley & Print Patchwork Bag

For this stylish, roomy bag choose small- and medium-scale prints for the front and back and a playful stripe for the sides. Two pockets inside give you easy access to your keys and cell phone.

Get the free bag pattern here.

