Free Bag Patterns
Purses, totes, and shoulder bags--we have all the free bag patterns you need! Browse more than 50 ideas for stylish accessories.
Show-Off Bag
Showcase a large-scale print on a roomy bag you can grab and go.
Simple Zippered Pouch
Customize a quick and easy pouch with your favorite fabrics.
Crafty Tote
Do you love the look of a patchwork tote but don't want to take the time to piece one? Use a preprinted panel instead! This tote is a terrific take-along to a sewing retreat or knitting get-together.
Sew & Stow
With no batting, these small shopping totes are easy to roll up and go.
Hold Anything Tote
Sew a stylish tote that can used to hold projects, groceries, children's toys, and more.
Linked Together
Go out in style with a matching bag and watchband.
Color Block Totes
Start with an ombré fabric to make this quick-and-easy tote bag.
Market-Fresh Tote
Combine fat quarters to make a functional and stylish market bag.
Tropical Traveller
Combine tropical prints for a vacation bag that easily stores travel essentials.
3-Hour Totes
Combine precut fabrics into strip sets and fashion a tote in a flash.
Pick-a-Pocket Purse
This simple bag cleverly incorporates six outer pockets for everyday necessities. The sew-simple trick is that the pockets are formed when the straps are sewn on the bag pieces.
Back & Forth
The only trouble you'll have with this fun-to-sew, reversible, tie-closure bag is deciding which way to wear it.
Spring to Life Tote
Personalize a purchased reusable carryall by machine-appliquéing whimsical shapes on one side.
Market Bag
This easy-to-sew tote makes shopping even more fun. Change fabrics for a seasonal look, or choose prints in colors to showcase team spirit.
Mini Log Cabin Bag
You can create this scrappy Log Cabin tote from 5" squares in a weekend's time!
Stylish Backpack
This bag has great details-an exterior pocket, drawstring closure, and adjustable straps-that add style and function.
Hold-Everything Bag
The secret to this striking but simple bag is the fabric choice-an eye-popping print for the body complements a colorful small-scale print for the border.
Log Cabin Tote Bag
Scrappy strips make two mirror-image Log Cabin blocks on each side of this bag.
Take-Along Duo
Use double-face prequilted fabric to make two bags, which give you the option of carrying a lot or just a little.
Quilt Block Tote
Upcycle a reusable cloth bag into a stylish tote! Piece, quilt, and bind a block to place over the bag's promotional logo.
Strip Ease
Sew and flip fabric strips to a muslin foundation for an eclectic bag with a decidedly feminine flair.
Quick-Change Purse
A smart bag with a removable contents pouch makes switching bags as simple as changing outfits.
Sunny Beach Tote
This sturdy tote is great for carrying to the beach or out for a day of shopping. The traditional Cathedral Window pattern with a modern twist showcases a contrasting fabric in the "window."
Grab Bags
These bags are so stylish and quick to assemble, you'll want to make them in all your favorite fabric lines.
Striking Stripes Purse
Add some pizzazz to your wardrobe with a trendy bright purse composed of a multicolor stripe that stands out against a black-and-white print binding. The fabric-covered button and adjustable strap make the purse both stylish and functional.
Lazy Days Tote
Four-Patch blocks and triangle-squares team up to make up this fun quilted tote.
Afternoon Totes
These strippy totes are simple enough to make in one afternoon. Whip up a bunch for your family and friends for the holidays or make multiples to match your different outfits.
Peekaboo Chevron Tote
Display one of the hottest trends-chevrons- with a little sneak peek of the print in a pleat. Classic black-and-tan prints combine beautifully for an elegant bag with a little spunk.
Bright Chevron Bag
Grab two of your two favorite fabrics to make a fabulous summer bag.
Floral Strips Bag
Sew fabric strips to a muslin foundation to create a simple, yet stylish bag.
Pieced Polka Dot Pouch
Piece a variety of polka dot fabrics into a patchwork pouch.
Pieced Sewing Wristlet
Create a patchwork pouch that showcases a 2"-wide fussy-cut strip and a gingham ribbon handle.
Reversible Purse
Sew a reversible handbag using bright, graphic fabrics.
Kid's Carryall
Stitch up a take-along bag that's the perfect size for a day full of fun.
Sew Easy Purse
All it takes to make this fun and easy bag is two fat quarters for the body and two fat quarters for the lining.
Reusable Market Bag
Start this in the morning, and by afternoon you'll have a cloth tote for the farmer's market or grocery store.
Messenger Bag
Whip up a trendy paisley print shoulder bag in a snap for carrying work or taking essentials on a spur-of-the-moment trip.
Canvas Tote Bag
For a durable and stylish tote, pair cotton canvas with a classic black print.
Handmade Backpack
Make a great back-to-school gift: Sew a handmade tote bag using fun fabrics and a bit of rope. Stitch a bunch of these small backpacks to complement a special outfit or to celebrate school colors.
Sew Simple Purse
Try an easy purse project that uses only two pieces of fabric in sassy prints!
Cinch It Tote Bag
Pull-up straps and a roomy interior make for an easy-to-piece tote bag.
Patchwork and Prairie Points Bag
This simple open-top patchwork bag cleverly incorporates a deep outer pocket and fabric-covered buttons.
Zip It!
Sew a few seams and insert a zipper (we'll show you how) to make each of these cute pouches in very little time.
Scrappy Strips Bag
You don't need color to stand out. Make a scrappy bag using black-and-white prints, dots, and stripes. Tear fabric strips to create texture on this quick-to-assemble bag.
Swing Bags
The Swing Bag is so simple to sew, you can make them by the armload. Change the fabric, straps, and embellishments and you can change the look.
Shore Thing
Stitch up a knockout tote that's sturdy, roomy, and just plain adorable.
Quilted Tote Bag
Fashion and function combine in a rugged bag composed of fun, funky fabrics. Pockets outside and in allow easy access to keys, phone, and other small items.
Easy, Breezy Tote
Make this roomy tote bag, perfect for running errands or packing for a day at the park, with a multicolor stripe and whimsical coordinates.
Large Patchwork Bag
Sew up a spacious bag that has plenty of room inside -- including two pockets -- to hold keys, a notebook, a cell phone, a planner, and anything you need for an all-day outing.
Patchwork Strips Tote Bag
Make an easy tote even easier by choosing a great focal print and using precut 2-1/2"-wide strips for the remainder of the bag. Use rickrack, eyelets, and a button for a polished patchwork tote.
Trim It Tote
Pick a great base fabric, such as this black-and-white print, then add ribbons, appliqués, and other trims to personalize your version of this bag.
Paisley & Print Patchwork Bag
For this stylish, roomy bag choose small- and medium-scale prints for the front and back and a playful stripe for the sides. Two pockets inside give you easy access to your keys and cell phone.