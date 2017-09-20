Felt Treat Bag
Make a small treat bag from crafts felt and ribbon. This bag is so simple to sew, you'll be making them by the dozen!
Materials
- 10x12" rectangle orange crafts felt (bag)
- 24"-long, 5/8"- or 3/4"-wide ribbon
- Matching thread (we show easy-to-see contrasting thread)
Finished size: 5-1/4x5-1/4x1-1/2" without handles
Cut Fabrics
From orange felt, cut:
* 2--5-1/4" squares
* 3--1-1/2x5-1/4" rectangles
From ribbon, cut:
* 2--12" long pieces
Create Bag Body
1. Using 1/4" seam allowance and matching thread, join short edges of orange felt 1-1/2x5-1/4" rectangles to make a long strip.
2. Pin first section of long strip to one edge of one orange felt 5-1/4" square (bag front) with raw edges aligned and facing out.
3. Sew pieces together using a 1/4" seam allowance; stop stitching 1/4" from bottom edge.
4. Pin third section of long strip to opposite edge of bag front as done before.
5. Sew pieces together; stop stitching 1/4" from bottom edge.
6. Pin second (remaining loose section) of long strip to bottom edge of bag front.
7. Sew pieces together, beginning and ending stitching 1/4" from corners, to complete bag front.
8. Repeat steps adding remaining orange felt 5-1/4" square (bag back) to bag front to complete bag body.
Finish Bag
1. Pin ends of one 12"-long ribbon to top of bag front about 1/2" from side seams. Sew in place.
2. Repeat with remaining ribbon length and bag back to complete treat bag.