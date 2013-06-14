Easy-Sew Purse

Inspired by Bit by Bit from designer Laurie Simpson of Minick and Simpson

Wrap a tape measure around your handle to determine its circumference. If your handle is bigger than 1-3⁄4", add the difference to the top straight portion of the Bag Body Pattern (leave the Bag Lining Pattern as is). Depending on how much you add to the pattern top, you may need more fabric for the bag body.

Materials

2--18x22" pieces (fat quarters) multicolor stripe (bag body)

2--18x22" pieces (fat quarters) white print (bag lining, closures)

2⁄3 yard muslin

22x36" thin cotton batting

2-3⁄4"-diameter buttons: blue

2--5"- to 8"-diameter circular bag handles

Fabric glue stick (optional)

Water-soluble marking pen

Finished bag: Approximately 15x12"

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. The Bag Body/Lining Pattern can be found in the PDF.

From white print, cut:

2 of Bag Lining Pattern

2--1x2-3⁄4" rectangles for closures

From muslin, cut:

2--18x22" rectangles

From thin cotton batting, cut:

2--16x22" rectangles

Quilt Bag Front and Back

1. Layer a multicolor stripe 18x22" rectangle with thin cotton batting and muslin 16x22" rectangles; baste.

2. Quilt as desired to make a quilted rectangle. The featured bag is machine-quilted with a narrow zigzag following several of the printed stripes.

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to make a second quilted rectangle.

4. Using a water-soluble marking pen, trace around Bag Body Pattern on muslin side of a quilted rectangle (Diagram 1). Mark all dots and dart stitching lines. Trim along cutting lines to make bag front. Zigzag-stitch or serge raw edges. Repeat with remaining quilted rectangle make bag back.

easy-sew-clutchlg_3.jpg

Assemble Bag Body and Lining

1. On bag front match a set of traced dart stitching lines with right side inside. Sew on traced lines to make a dart. Repeat to make a second dart on bag front. Repeat to make two darts on bag back.

2. With right sides together, layer bag front and back. Pin, then sew curved edge from one large dot to the other to make bag body. Press seam open. Leave bag body wrong side out.

3. Using bag lining pieces, repeat steps 1 and 2 to make bag lining. Turn bag lining right side out.

Assemble Bag Body and Lining

1. With wrong side inside, fold each white print 1x2-3⁄4" rectangle in half lengthwise; press, then unfold. Fold raw edges in to meet at crease line, then fold strip in half (Diagram 2). Sew next to folded edges.

easy-sew-clutchlg_5A.jpg

2. Fold each Step 1 strip in half to make a loop. Referring to Diagram 3, position loops at small dots on right side of bag back with raw edges aligned. Sew in place.

easy-sew-clutchlg_5B.jpg

3. Press under 1⁄2" on top straight raw edges of bag lining.

4. Insert bag body into bag lining with wrong sides together. Align side seams and pin.

5. Referring to Diagram 4, turn side raw edges of bag body and bag lining under 1⁄4"; pin bag body to bag lining. (Make sure loops are on the outside of the bag and not stuck between the bag body and bag lining.) Then turn under and pin bag body raw edges that extend above bag lining. Topstitch pinned edges (Diagram 4).

easy-sew-clutchlg_5C.jpg

Add Handle and Buttons

1. Referring to Diagram 5, fold top raw edge of bag front over handle toward lining. Insert edge under lining. Topstitch close to lining edge to secure, stitching only a few inches at a time to ease fabric around handle.

easy-sew-clutchlg_6.jpg

2. Repeat Step 1 with remaining handle and top raw edge of bag back.