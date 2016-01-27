Easy DIY Gift Bags
Make the gift presentation as heartfelt as what's inside! These handmade gift bags are sure to be used over and over again.
Drawstring Gift Bag
Stitch this festive fabric bag that's big enough to hold a small quilt or treasured find-and not only is it a gift bag, it doubles as a pillowcase for a standard-size pillow.
Santa Treat Bag
Craft a reusable treat bag with fusible appliqué and holiday fabrics.
Small Treat Totes
Stitch two fat quarter pieces into a quartet of mini totes.
In a Cinch Bags
Starting with reversible prequilted fabric makes these bags easy to whip up and gives them a more defined shape.
Happy Holidays Gift Bag
Make the presentation as fun as what's inside! Use a holly leaf pattern and a trio of buttons to add adorable appliqué to a lunch sack gift bag.
Cute Fabric Gift Bag
Lunch Sack Gift Bags
The possibilities are endless with this easy pattern. Make lunch sacks for everyday use, or choose theme fabric and sew these up for holidays, birthdays, and other special occasions.
Oh So Soothing
Customize a spa bag by filling it with toiletries of your choosing to create a delightful token of affection.
Tiny Treats
Turn Halloween-theme fat quarters and store-bought ribbon into pint-size goody bags to fill with yummy favors.
Fabric Gift Bag
Tired of buying paper gift bags? Reuse and recycle in style by creating your own handled gift bags out of fabrics you choose. They're sure to be used over and over again.
Sew Retro
Love those whimsical prints with a look from a bygone era? Use them to sew up bags that are just as good as the gifts inside!
Pieced Drawstring Bag
Hang this drawstring bag on the front door to welcome visitors or use the woodsy delight indoors to collect holiday cards.