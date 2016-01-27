Easy DIY Gift Bags

Updated December 01, 2020

Make the gift presentation as heartfelt as what's inside! These handmade gift bags are sure to be used over and over again.

Start Slideshow

1 of 12

Drawstring Gift Bag

Stitch this festive fabric bag that's big enough to hold a small quilt or treasured find-and not only is it a gift bag, it doubles as a pillowcase for a standard-size pillow.

Get the free pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 12

Santa Treat Bag

Craft a reusable treat bag with fusible appliqué and holiday fabrics.

Get the free pattern here.

3 of 12

Small Treat Totes

Stitch two fat quarter pieces into a quartet of mini totes.

Get the free bag pattern here.

Advertisement

4 of 12

In a Cinch Bags

Starting with reversible prequilted fabric makes these bags easy to whip up and gives them a more defined shape.

Get the free bag patterns here.

5 of 12

Happy Holidays Gift Bag

Make the presentation as fun as what's inside! Use a holly leaf pattern and a trio of buttons to add adorable appliqué to a lunch sack gift bag.

Get the free bag pattern here.

6 of 12

Cute Fabric Gift Bag

These fat quarter-friendly gift bags are fun to make and give! See a video of this project here.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 12

Lunch Sack Gift Bags

The possibilities are endless with this easy pattern. Make lunch sacks for everyday use, or choose theme fabric and sew these up for holidays, birthdays, and other special occasions.

Get the free bag pattern here.

8 of 12

Oh So Soothing

Customize a spa bag by filling it with toiletries of your choosing to create a delightful token of affection.

Get the free bag pattern here.

9 of 12

Tiny Treats

Turn Halloween-theme fat quarters and store-bought ribbon into pint-size goody bags to fill with yummy favors.

Get the free bag pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 12

Fabric Gift Bag

Tired of buying paper gift bags? Reuse and recycle in style by creating your own handled gift bags out of fabrics you choose. They're sure to be used over and over again.

Get the free bag pattern here.

11 of 12

Sew Retro

Love those whimsical prints with a look from a bygone era? Use them to sew up bags that are just as good as the gifts inside!

Get the free bag patterns here.

12 of 12

Pieced Drawstring Bag

Hang this drawstring bag on the front door to welcome visitors or use the woodsy delight indoors to collect holiday cards.

Get the free bag pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next