Easter Treat Bags

Make these adorable bags for holding a few sweet treats or trinkets. They're easy to sew: we show you how. Fabric is from the Tribeca Collection by Timeless Treasures .

Inspired by Tiny Treats from designer Monica Solorio-Snow of Happy Zombie

Materials:

(Makes four bags total-two sets of two contrasting bags; one of each bag is shown)

2--18x21" pieces (fat quarters) of paisley or polka dots (bags, lining)

8--6"-long pieces 3/8"-wide ribbon

Finished bag: 4x4x2"

Sew this project with 1/4" seams.

Cut Fabrics:

See Cutting Diagram to get the most pieces from each 18x21" fabric piece.

From each polka dot and paisley, refer to Cutting Diagram and cut:

8--5-1/2x6-1/2" rectangles

100588169_cutting_0-525x492.jpg

Assemble Bag:

1. For one bag gather two 5-1/2x6-1/2" paisley rectangles, two 5-1/2x6-1/2" polka dot rectangles, and two 6"-long pieces of ribbon.

2. Pin ribbon ends to top edge of right side of a paisley rectangle, 2" from side edges. (If you use a printed ribbon such as the one shown here, place right side of ribbon toward printed side of rectangle.)

img_5390web-525x443.jpg

3. Using a long stitch length (4.5mm) and 1/8" seam allowance, sew ribbon ends to paisley rectangle to make a paisley bag piece.

img_5392web-525x424.jpg

4. Layer a paisley bag piece and a pink polka dot 5-1/2x6-1/2" rectangle, right sides together. Sew together along top edge of make a bag unit. Open up unit; press seam in one direction.

img_5394web-525x423.jpg

5. Repeat steps 2--4 to make a second bag unit, pressing seam in opposite direction.

6. With right sides and matching fabrics together, layer bag units; pin.

img_5396web-525x667.jpg

7. Sew together units around all edges, leaving a 3" opening along polka dot lining edge for turning. Press seams open.

img_5403web-525x753.jpg

8. To shape flat bottom for bag, at one corner match bottom seam line to side seam line, creating a flattened triangle. Measuring 1" from point of triangle, draw a 2"-long line across triangle.

9. Sew on drawn line. Trim excess fabric, leaving a 1/4" seam allowance. Repeat with remaining bottom corner of bag and both corners of lining.

img_5410sew-525x369.jpg

10. Turn bag right side out through opening and press seams open with tip of iron. Stitch lining opening closed. Insert lining into bag to complete one bag. Press top edge of bags.

img_5413web-525x373.jpg

11. Repeat steps 1–10 to make four bags total, reversing fabric placement as you choose.