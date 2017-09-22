Easiest Tote Bag

Here's a good first tote bag project that will instatntly become your go-to pattern! Plus, the bag is made with a doubled seam so no unfinished fabric edges show. Fabrics are from the Nana's Pantry collection by Mama's Cottons for Connecting Threads .

Materials

4--18x21" pieces (fat quarters) assorted prints (bag, bag lining)

1-1/3 yards 1"-wide webbing (straps)

2--17x20" pieces paper-backed, iron-on fusible web (such as Steam-A-Seam 2 or Wonder Under) or basting spray (such as Sullivans USA Quilt Basting Spray, Therm O Web Spray-n-Bond, or Sulky Temporary Spray Adhesive)

Finished tote bag: 15x14" (not including straps)

Sew this project with 1/4" and 1/2" seams.

Prepare Fabrics (Iron-On Fusible Web)

1. Press all fabrics to remove wrinkles and fold lines.

2. Following manufacturer's instructions, center and press a paper-backed, fusible-web piece onto wrong side (unprinted side) of one bag fabric piece; let cool. Peel off paper backing.

img_3819-525x410.jpg

3. Layer a bag lining piece wrong side down on first fabric piece; smooth out from center to edges. Following manufacturer's instructions, fuse pieces together.

img_3820-525x393.jpg

4. Repeat steps 2 and 3 with remaining bag and bag lining fabric pieces to make two prepared fabric pieces.

img_3822-525x370.jpg

Prepare Fabrics (Basting Spray)

1. Press all fabrics to remove wrinkles and fold lines.

2. Cover work surface with paper.

3. Place a bag fabric piece right side (printed side) down on paper-covered work surface.

4. Following basting spray manufacturer's instructions, spray lightly on fabric.

img_3814-525x460.jpg

5. Layer a bag lining fabric piece right side up on first fabric piece; smooth layers from center to edges.

img_3817-525x390.jpg

6. Repeat steps 3–5 with remaining bag and bag lining fabric pieces to make two prepared fabric pieces.

Cut Fabrics

From each set of prepared fabrics, cut:

1--16-1/2" each square

From webbing, cut:

2--24"-long pieces

Assemble Tote Bag

1. Turn under one edge of a 16-1/2"-square prepared fabric piece 1/2"; press.

img_3823-525x553.jpg

2. Turn under same edge again 1"; press.

3. Insert ends of 24"-long webbing piece under last fold of prepared fabric 4-3/4" from outer edges. Sew webbing in place.

img_3829-525x401.jpg

4. Fold and press webbing toward top edge. Topstitch 1/8" and 7/8" from top edge to make a bag unit.

img_3919-525x453.jpg

5. Repeat steps 1–4 to make second bag unit.

img_3925-525x374.jpg

6. Layer the bag units with lining sides together. Pin in place. Using 1/4" seam allowance, sew together bag units along sides and bottom edge.

img_3926-525x434.jpg

7. Trim corners close to the seam line.

img_3928-525x467.jpg

8. Turn to opposite side (lining side out); press.

9. Using 1/2" seam allowance, sew along sides and bottom edge to complete bag.

img_3937-525x405.jpg