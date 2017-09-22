Easiest Tote Bag
Here's a good first tote bag project that will instatntly become your go-to pattern! Plus, the bag is made with a doubled seam so no unfinished fabric edges show. Fabrics are from the Nana's Pantry collection by Mama's Cottons for Connecting Threads.
Materials
- 4--18x21" pieces (fat quarters) assorted prints (bag, bag lining)
- 1-1/3 yards 1"-wide webbing (straps)
- 2--17x20" pieces paper-backed, iron-on fusible web (such as Steam-A-Seam 2 or Wonder Under) or basting spray (such as Sullivans USA Quilt Basting Spray, Therm O Web Spray-n-Bond, or Sulky Temporary Spray Adhesive)
Finished tote bag: 15x14" (not including straps)
Sew this project with 1/4" and 1/2" seams.
Prepare Fabrics (Iron-On Fusible Web)
1. Press all fabrics to remove wrinkles and fold lines.
2. Following manufacturer's instructions, center and press a paper-backed, fusible-web piece onto wrong side (unprinted side) of one bag fabric piece; let cool. Peel off paper backing.
3. Layer a bag lining piece wrong side down on first fabric piece; smooth out from center to edges. Following manufacturer's instructions, fuse pieces together.
4. Repeat steps 2 and 3 with remaining bag and bag lining fabric pieces to make two prepared fabric pieces.
Prepare Fabrics (Basting Spray)
1. Press all fabrics to remove wrinkles and fold lines.
2. Cover work surface with paper.
3. Place a bag fabric piece right side (printed side) down on paper-covered work surface.
4. Following basting spray manufacturer's instructions, spray lightly on fabric.
5. Layer a bag lining fabric piece right side up on first fabric piece; smooth layers from center to edges.
6. Repeat steps 3–5 with remaining bag and bag lining fabric pieces to make two prepared fabric pieces.
Cut Fabrics
From each set of prepared fabrics, cut:
- 1--16-1/2" each square
From webbing, cut:
- 2--24"-long pieces
Assemble Tote Bag
1. Turn under one edge of a 16-1/2"-square prepared fabric piece 1/2"; press.
2. Turn under same edge again 1"; press.
3. Insert ends of 24"-long webbing piece under last fold of prepared fabric 4-3/4" from outer edges. Sew webbing in place.
4. Fold and press webbing toward top edge. Topstitch 1/8" and 7/8" from top edge to make a bag unit.
5. Repeat steps 1–4 to make second bag unit.
6. Layer the bag units with lining sides together. Pin in place. Using 1/4" seam allowance, sew together bag units along sides and bottom edge.
7. Trim corners close to the seam line.
8. Turn to opposite side (lining side out); press.
9. Using 1/2" seam allowance, sew along sides and bottom edge to complete bag.
10. Turn bag right side out; press.