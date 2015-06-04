Color Block Totes

Start with an ombré fabric to make this quick-and-easy tote bag. Fabrics are from the Color Me Happy collection by Vanessa Christenson of V and Co. for Moda Fabrics .

Designer: Vanessa Christenson of V and Co.

Materials

1⁄2 yard emerald green ombré stripe (stripe runs parallel to the selvages) (bag body, handles)

1⁄2 yard green print (bag lining)

1 yard heavyweight fusible interfacing

Finished bag: 14-1⁄2×15×3"

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 44"of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

Designer Vanessa Christenson used an ombré stripe with color gradations from light to dark. Each stripe is 5-1⁄2" wide. There are four shades of color on each 22" half of a 44"-wide piece of fabric. Refer to Cutting Diagram before cutting pieces for best use of fabric.

100516383_cutting_600.jpg

From emerald green ombré stripe, cut:

2--5-1⁄2×17-1⁄2" strips for handles from lightest green stripe

2--16-1⁄2×17-1⁄2" rectangles

From green print, cut:

1--17-1⁄2×32-1⁄2" rectangle

From fusible interfacing, cut:

1--17-1⁄2×32-1⁄2" rectangle

Assemble Bag Body

1. With right sides together and darkest stripe at the bottom, sew together bottom edges of emerald green ombré stripe 16-1⁄2×17-1⁄2" rectangles (Diagram 1). Press seam open.

100516384_d1_600.jpg

2. Following manufacturer's instructions, fuse interfacing 17-1⁄2×32-1⁄2" rectangle to wrong side of Step 1 unit to make bag body.

Make Handles

Fold an emerald green ombré stripe 5-1⁄2×17-1⁄2" strip in half lengthwise with wrong side inside; press (Diagram 2). Open strip and fold each long edge to creased center. Fold again on center crease to make a 1-3⁄8×17-1⁄2" strip; press. Topstitch along both long edges to make a handle. Repeat to make a second handle.

100516385_d2_600.jpg

Finish Bag

1. Referring to Diagram 3, position each end of one handle along a short edge of bag body, about 5" from each side edge. Baste in place. Repeat with remaining handle on opposite short edge of bag body.

100516386_d3_600.jpg

2. With right sides together, join bag body to green print 17-1⁄2×32-1⁄2" lining rectangle along short edges only (Diagram 4).

100516387_d4_600.jpg

3. With right sides still together, reposition Step 2 unit to match seams so bag body is on one side and lining is on the other (Diagram 5). Align raw edges of bag body and bag lining; pin. Sew together edges, leaving a 5" opening in lining for turning.

100516388_d5_600.jpg

4. To shape bottom of bag, at one corner match side seam and bottom center of bag to create a flattened triangle (Diagram 6). Measuring 1-1⁄2" from point of triangle, draw a 3"-long line across triangle. Sew on drawn line. Trim excess fabric, leaving a 1⁄4" seam allowance. Repeat with remaining corner.

100516389_d6_600.jpg

5. Turn right side out through opening in lining. Hand-stitch opening closed.