In a Cinch Bags

Starting with reversible prequilted fabric makes these bags easy to whip up and gives them a more defined shape.

Inspired by Gather & Go from designer Caroline Hulse of Sew Caroline

Quilt tester: Jody Sanders

Materials for One Drawstring Bag

For large bag:

1⁄4 yard double-faced reversible pre-quilted fabric

22"-long piece of 3⁄16"-wide picot edge satin ribbon

For medium bag:

1⁄4 yard double-faced reversible pre-quilted fabric

15"-long piece of 1⁄4"-wide grosgrain ribbon

For both bags:

Large safety pin

Finished bags: large, 6×6-1⁄2"; medium, 4×4-1⁄2"

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Click on "Download this Project" for pattern pieces. Use Pattern A for a large bag, and Pattern B for a medium bag.

To make and use a paper template, trace desired pattern onto paper and cut out on drawn line. Pin template to fabric and cut around template edges.

For large bag, from prequilted fabric, cut:

1--7×21-1⁄2" strip

1 of Pattern A

For medium bag, from prequilted fabric, cut:

1--5×15-1⁄2" strip

1 of Pattern B

Assemble Bag

The following instructions will make one drawstring bag.

1. Gather fabric strip, fabric circle, and ribbon for one bag.

2. Fold strip in half widthwise, match short raw edges, and pin.

3. Referring to Diagram 1, measure 1" from top edge and 1⁄2" from side edge; use a pencil to make a small dot at that point. Starting at dot, use a 1⁄2" seam allowance to sew together short edges to make a tube.

100605713_d1_600.jpg

4. Press open seam allowance. Topstitch 1⁄4" from each raw seam allowance edge (Diagram 2).

100605714_d2_600.jpg

5. With right sides together, sew together tube bottom edge and fabric circle to make a bag (Diagram 3). With sharp scissors, clip curves, being careful not to cut into stitching.

100605715_d3_600.jpg

6. Zigzag-stitch along bag top edge (Diagram 4). Fold bag top edge down 1⁄2" with wrong side inside; press, then pin. Stitch 1⁄8" from raw edge to make a ribbon casing (Diagram 5). Turn bag right side out.

100605716_d4_600.jpg

Finish Bag

1. Using safety pin, thread ribbon through casing.