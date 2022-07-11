Choose to Reuse Bag

Designer: Andra Walker

Finished size: 15×17-1/2" (unfolded); 3×6" (folded)

Materials

Yardage and cutting instruction are for 42" of usable fabric width.

3/4 yard green print (bag body, handles)

1/2 yard coral print (lining)

2-1/2"-long piece 3/4"-wide hook-and-loop tape, separated into hook and loop pieces

Cut Fabrics

From green print, cut:

1—18×36" rectangle

2—4×21" strips

From coral print, cut:

1—18×36" rectangle

Assemble Bag Body

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

1. Fold green print 18×36" rectangle in half widthwise, right side inside, aligning short edges; press (Diagram 1).

Choose to Reuse

2. Referring to Diagram 2, fold over short edges 1", wrong sides inside; press.

Choose to Reuse

3. Unfold Step 2 unit at center. On right side of fabric, place hook piece of hook-and-loop tape 1-1/2" from top fold and 8-5/8" from left-hand edge (Diagram 3). Sew in place. Place loop piece of hook-and-loop tape 3-1/2" up from center crease and 8-5/8" from left-hand edge. Sew in place. If desired, use double-sided tape to hold hook-and-loop tape as you sew.

Choose to Reuse

4. Fold Step 3 unit in half again, right side inside. Referring to Diagram 4, fold bottom folded edge up 2" to make gusset; pin.

Choose to Reuse

5. Unfold top edges, aligning raw edges, but do not unfold gusset. Sew along left- and right-hand edges (Diagram 5). Finger-press seams open, then fold down top edges again toward wrong side, using existing crease to create a smooth fold, to make bag body.

Choose to Reuse

Assemble Lining

1. Repeat Assemble Bag Body, steps 1 and 2, using coral print 18×36" rectangle to prepare lining unit.

2. Fold a green print 4 ×21" strip in half lengthwise; finger-press fold to crease and unfold. Fold long edges to meet at center crease (Diagram 6); fold in half again and press. Topstitch 1/4" from long edges to make a handle. The handle should be 1×21" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second handle.

Choose to Reuse

3. Unfold lining unit at center and place wrong side up on work surface. Referring to Diagram 7, place ends of one handle 5" from left- and right-hand edges of top of lining unit; making sure not to twist handle, align raw edges of handle with raw edge of fold. Baste at top and bottom of both ends to attach handle. Repeat to attach remaining handle to bottom of lining unit.

Choose to Reuse

4. Repeat Assemble Bag Body, steps 4 and 5, to add gusset and make lining. Note that only top left- and right-hand edges of lining will unfold in Step 5 because basted handles will hold center of fold in place.

Finish Bag

1. Turn bag body right side out. Insert lining into bag body, aligning top edges and side seams (Diagram 8). Topstitch 1/4" and 1/8" from top edge, backstitching several times over handles. If desired, sew a box with an X through it over each 1" portion of handles hidden in seam for extra support.

Choose to Reuse

2. Remove handle basting stitches from lining to complete bag.