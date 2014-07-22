Boo to You
Create a whimsical pillow using Halloween prints. Fussy-cut words from fabric to showcase in the covered buttons. Fabrics are from the Halloween Parade collection by Doodlebug Design Inc. for Riley Blake Designs.
Inspired by Meet in the Middle from designer Joanna Figueroa of Fig Tree & Co.
Quilt tester: Jan Flemmig
Materials for One Pillow
- 1⁄4 yard each of polka dot and gray spider print (pillow top)
- 6" square orange word print (covered buttons)
- 1⁄3 yard backing fabric
- 1-1⁄8"-diameter covered button kit, such as Dritz size 45, which includes template, buttons, mold, and pusher, to make three covered buttons
- 10×16" pillow form
Finished pillow: 10×16"
Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.
Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.
Cut Fabrics
Cut pieces in the following order.
From polka dot, cut:
- 1--4-1⁄2×16-1⁄2" rectangle
- 8--2-1⁄2" squares
From gray spider print, cut:
- 1--4-1⁄2×16-1⁄2" rectangle
- 4--2-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" rectangles
From orange word print, cut:
- 3--2-1⁄2" squares
From backing fabric, cut:
- 2--10-1⁄2×10-3⁄4" rectangles
Assemble Flying Geese Units
1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each polka dot 2-1⁄2" square. (To prevent fabric from stretching as you draw the lines, place 220-grit sandpaper under each square.)
2. Align a marked polka dot square with one end of a gray spider print 2-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" rectangle (Flying Geese Diagram; note direction of marked line). Sew on marked line. Trim seam allowance to 1⁄4". Press open attached triangle, pressing seam toward polka dot triangle. In same manner, add a second marked polka dot square to opposite end of rectangle to make a Flying Geese unit. The unit should be 2-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make four Flying Geese units total.
Assemble Pillow Top
1. Referring to Pillow Top Assembly Diagram, sew together Flying Geese units into a row. Press seams open. The row should be 2-1⁄2 ×16-1⁄2" including seam allowances.
2. Join gray spider print 4-1⁄2×16-1⁄2" rectangle and polka dot 4-1⁄2×16-1⁄2" rectangle to long edges of Flying Geese row (Pillow Top Assembly Diagram) to make pillow top. Press seams away from the Flying Geese row. The pillow top should be 10-1⁄2 ×16-1⁄2" including seam allowances.
Finish Pillow
1. Using an orange word print 2-1⁄2" square to assemble a covered button. Repeat to cover three buttons total.
2. Referring to photo, hand-stitch covered buttons to Flying Geese row in pillow top.
3. Turn one short edge of a 10-1⁄2×10-3⁄4" backing rectangle under 1⁄4"; press. Fold under pressed edge 1⁄4" again; press. Topstitch folded edge to hem a pillow back piece. Repeat to hem a second pillow back piece.
4. Referring to Pillow Back Assembly Diagram, overlap hemmed edges of pillow back pieces about 4" to make a 10-1⁄2×16-1⁄2" rectangle. Stitch across overlap to make pillow back.
5. Layer pillow top and pillow back with right sides together. Stitch around all edges to make pillow cover. Turn right side out through opening in pillow back; press. Insert pillow form to complete pillow.