Boo to You

Create a whimsical pillow using Halloween prints. Fussy-cut words from fabric to showcase in the covered buttons. Fabrics are from the Halloween Parade collection by Doodlebug Design Inc. for Riley Blake Designs .

Inspired by Meet in the Middle from designer Joanna Figueroa of Fig Tree & Co.

Quilt tester: Jan Flemmig

Materials for One Pillow

1⁄4 yard each of polka dot and gray spider print (pillow top)

6" square orange word print (covered buttons)

1⁄3 yard backing fabric

1-1⁄8"-diameter covered button kit, such as Dritz size 45, which includes template, buttons, mold, and pusher, to make three covered buttons

10×16" pillow form

Finished pillow: 10×16"

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From polka dot, cut:

1--4-1⁄2×16-1⁄2" rectangle

8--2-1⁄2" squares

From gray spider print, cut:

1--4-1⁄2×16-1⁄2" rectangle

4--2-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" rectangles

From orange word print, cut:

3--2-1⁄2" squares

From backing fabric, cut:

2--10-1⁄2×10-3⁄4" rectangles

Assemble Flying Geese Units

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each polka dot 2-1⁄2" square. (To prevent fabric from stretching as you draw the lines, place 220-grit sandpaper under each square.)

2. Align a marked polka dot square with one end of a gray spider print 2-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" rectangle (Flying Geese Diagram; note direction of marked line). Sew on marked line. Trim seam allowance to 1⁄4". Press open attached triangle, pressing seam toward polka dot triangle. In same manner, add a second marked polka dot square to opposite end of rectangle to make a Flying Geese unit. The unit should be 2-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make four Flying Geese units total.

100604770_fgd_600.jpg

Assemble Pillow Top

1. Referring to Pillow Top Assembly Diagram, sew together Flying Geese units into a row. Press seams open. The row should be 2-1⁄2 ×16-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

100604771_ptad_600.jpg

2. Join gray spider print 4-1⁄2×16-1⁄2" rectangle and polka dot 4-1⁄2×16-1⁄2" rectangle to long edges of Flying Geese row (Pillow Top Assembly Diagram) to make pillow top. Press seams away from the Flying Geese row. The pillow top should be 10-1⁄2 ×16-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

Finish Pillow

1. Using an orange word print 2-1⁄2" square to assemble a covered button. Repeat to cover three buttons total.

2. Referring to photo, hand-stitch covered buttons to Flying Geese row in pillow top.

3. Turn one short edge of a 10-1⁄2×10-3⁄4" backing rectangle under 1⁄4"; press. Fold under pressed edge 1⁄4" again; press. Topstitch folded edge to hem a pillow back piece. Repeat to hem a second pillow back piece.

4. Referring to Pillow Back Assembly Diagram, overlap hemmed edges of pillow back pieces about 4" to make a 10-1⁄2×16-1⁄2" rectangle. Stitch across overlap to make pillow back.

100604772_pbad_600.jpg