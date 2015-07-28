Back & Forth

The only trouble you'll have with this fun-to-sew, reversible, tie-closure bag is deciding which way to wear it. Printed stripes provide the look of pieced strips in a fraction of the time.

Designer: Joanie Holton and Melanie Greseth of Tailormade by Design

Materials

1⁄2 yard black diagonal stripe (handles, ties)

1⁄2 yard each of black stripe and red stripe (bag)

1 yard thin cotton batting

4×26" heavyweight fusible interfacing

Finished bag: 9×10×9"

Quantities are for 44⁄45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces.

From black diagonal stripe, cut:

2--4×25" strips

2--3-1⁄2×18" strips

From each black and red stripe, cut:

2--17×21" rectangles

From batting, cut:

4--17×21" rectangles

From interfacing, cut:

2--1-3⁄4×25" strips

Assemble Bag Bodies

1. Press under 1⁄4" on long edges of a black diagonal stripe 4×25" strip (Diagram 1). Place a 1-3⁄4×25" interfacing strip along one fold. Fold strip in half lengthwise to encase interfacing; press. Topstitch 1⁄8" from long edges to make a handle. Repeat to make a second handle.

100004820_d1_600.jpg

2. Fold a black diagonal stripe 3-1⁄2×18" strip lengthwise with right side inside. Stitch across one short end and along long edge (Diagram 2). Turn right side out and press. Topstitch 1⁄8" from all edges to make a tie. Repeat to make a second tie.

100004821_d2_600.jpg

3. With right side up, layer a black stripe 17×21" rectangle atop a batting 17×21" rectangle. Stitch in the ditch between printed stripes to quilt layers (Diagram 3). Repeat to quilt remaining black stripe rectangle and red stripe rectangles.

100004822_d3_600.jpg

4. From each quilted black stripe and red stripe rectangle, cut one Bag Body Pattern.

5. Referring to Diagram 4 for placement, baste one handle to a black stripe bag body piece, aligning raw edges of handles with upper edge. Repeat with remaining handle and black stripe bag body piece.

100004823_d4_600.jpg

6. Layer black stripe bag body pieces right sides together. Stitch side and bottom edges, keeping handles free from stitching (Diagram 5). Press seams open.

100004824_d5_600.jpg

7. With raw edges aligned, center a tie over one side seam of black bag body; baste (Diagram 6). Repeat to add a second tie.

100004825_d6_600.jpg

8. To shape a flat bottom for bag, at one corner match bottom seam line to side seam line and stitch across corner (Diagram 7). Repeat for remaining corner to make black bag body. Turn black bag body right side out.

100004826_d7_600_0.jpg

9. Layer red stripe bag body pieces right sides together. Stitch side and bottom seams, leaving a 4" opening in one side seam for turning (Diagram 8).

100004827_d8_600.jpg

10. Repeat Step 8 to shape a flat bottom and make red bag body.

Finish Bag

1. With right sides together, insert red bag body into black bag body, matching side seams.

2. Stitch around upper edges of bag bodies to make bag (Diagram 9).

100004828_d9_600.jpg

3. Turn bag right side out through opening in red bag body. Hand-stitch opening closed.

4. Tuck red bag body into black bag body and press upper edges flat to complete bag. If desired, topstitch 1⁄2" from upper bag edge to help hold red bag inside.