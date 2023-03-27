Whether it's for an exercise class or a day at the beach, a simply sewn bag keeps everything organized. Fabrics are from the Linear collection by Rashida Coleman Hale of Ruby Star Society for Moda Fabrics

Inspired by: Water Colors from designer Ledine Watson (sugarstitchesquiltco.com)

Finished Bag: 16-1/2×16-1/2×4"

Finished Block: 15" square

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

1/3 yard plum print (block, handles)

1/2 yard cream tone-on-tone (block)

7/8 yard pink print (block, bag lining)

1 yard black geometric print (block; bag front, back, sides, and bottom)

7-1/2" square cream novelty print (block)

1 yard 45"-wide heavyweight fusible stabilizer, such a Pellon Decor Bond

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From plum print, cut:

1—6" square

2—4×30-1/2" strips

From cream tone-on-tone, cut:

8—2×4-1/2" rectangles

8—2-7/8" squares

8—2-1/2" squares

From pink print, cut:

2—19×21" rectangles

1—6" square

From black geometric print, cut:

1—17×19" rectangle

1—2-1/2×21" bottom strip

2—2-1/2×19" border strips

2—2-1/2×17" side strips

2—1-1/4×17" border strips

2—1-1/4×15-1/2" border strips

2—5-1/4" squares

From fusible stabilizer, cut:

2—3-1/2×30-1/2" strips

2—19×21" rectangles

Assemble Block

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

1. Use a pencil to mark two diagonal lines in an X on wrong side of plum print 6" square. Mark one diagonal line on wrong side of each cream tone-on-tone 2-7/8" square.

2. Layer marked plum print square atop pink print 6" square. Referring to Diagram 1, sew 1/4" on each side of each diagonal line.

All-Day Anywhere Tote

3. Referring to Diagram 2, cut layered 6" squares into four 3" squares. Referring to Diagram 3, cut each 3" square on its diagonal line to make eight triangles. Press each triangle open to make eight triangle-squares. Trim each triangle-square to 2-1/2" square including seam allowances.

All-Day Anywhere Tote

All-Day Anywhere Tote

4. Referring to Diagram 4, align two marked cream tone-on-tone 2-7/8" squares with opposite corners of one black geometric print 5-1/4" square. Sew a scant 1/4" from drawn lines on both sides of lines. Cut apart on drawn lines to make two triangle units (Diagram 5). Press open triangle units.

All-Day Anywhere Tote

All-Day Anywhere Tote

5. Referring to Diagram 6, align a marked cream tone-on-tone 2-7/8" square with black geometric print corner of a triangle unit. Sew a scant 1/4" from each side of drawn line; cut apart on drawn line (Diagram 7). Press cream tone-on-tone triangles open to make two Flying Geese units. Each unit should be 2-1/2×4-1/2" including seam allowances. Repeat with remaining triangle unit to make two additional Flying Geese units.

All-Day Anywhere Tote

All-Day Anywhere Tote

6. Repeat steps 4 and 5 to make eight Flying Geese units total.

7. Sew together two triangle-squares and two cream tone-on-tone 2-1/2" squares in pairs (Diagram 8). Join pairs to make a corner unit. The unit should be 4-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four corner units total.

All-Day Anywhere Tote

8. Referring to Diagram 9, sew together two Flying Geese units. Add cream tone-on-tone 2×4-1/2" rectangles to make a side unit. The unit should be 4-1/2×7-1/2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make four side units total.

All-Day Anywhere Tote

9. Referring to Diagram 10, lay out corner units, side units, and cream novelty print 7-1/2" square in three rows. Sew together pieces in rows. Join rows to make a block. The block should be 15-1/2" square including seam allowances.

All-Day Anywhere Tote

Make Bag Front

1. Sew black geometric print 1-1/4×15-1/2" border strips to opposite edges of block (Diagram 11). Join black geometric print 1-1/4×17" border strips to remaining edges. Press seams toward border strips. The bordered block should be 17" square including seam allowances.

All-Day Anywhere Tote

2. Joint black geometric print 2-1/2×17" side strips to opposite edges of bordered block. Add black geometric print 2-1/2×21" bottom strip to bottom edge to make bag front. The bag front should be 19×21" including seam allowances.

3. Layer bag front right side up on a stabilizer 19×21" rectangle. Fuse following manufacturer's instructions. Referring to Diagram 12, cut a 2-1/4" square from each bottom corner of fused bag front.

All-Day Anywhere Tote

4. Quilt as desired with the goal of securing the stabilizer. Designer Doris Brunnette machine-outline-stitched around the novelty print center, black geometric print Flying Geese triangles, and black geometric print strips. She stitched in the ditch around the triangle-squares.

Make Bag Back

1. Sew black geometric print 2-1/2×19" border strips to long edges of black geometric print 17×19" rectangle to make bag back (Diagram 13). The bag back should be 19×21" including seam allowances.

All-Day Anywhere Tote

2. Layer bag back right side up on remaining stabilizer 19×21"rectangle; fuse. Referring to Diagram 14, cut a 2-1/4" square from each bottom corner of fused bag back.

All-Day Anywhere Tote

3. Quilt as desired with the goal of securing the stabilizer. Doris Brunnette stitched vertical lines about 2" apart.

Finish Bag

1. From bottom corners of pink print 19×21" rectangles, cut 2-1/4" squares as before to make two bag lining pieces.

2. Referring to Diagram 15, layer a stabilizer 3-1/2×30-1/2" strip on wrong side of a plum print 4×30-1/2" strip. Align a set of long edges; fuse. Fold unfused plum print long edge over stabilizer strip; press.

All-Day Anywhere Tote

3. Referring to Diagram 16, with wrong side and long raw edge inside, fold fused strip in thirds lengthwise. Topstitch long edges through all layers to make a 1×30-1/2" handle.

All-Day Anywhere Tote

4. Repeat steps 2 and 3 to make a second handle.

5. Referring to Diagram 17, align raw edges of one handle with top edge of bag front, each 5-1/2" from side edges; baste. Repeat with remaining handle and bag back.

All-Day Anywhere Tote

6. Referring to Diagram 18, layer bag front and one bag lining piece with right sides together, handle sandwiched between layers, and top edges aligned. Sew together top edges to make a bag body front unit; press open.

All-Day Anywhere Tote

7. Repeat Step 6 with bag back and remaining bag lining piece to make a bag body back unit.

8. Layer bag body units, matching prints. Referring to Diagram 19, sew side, bottom, and top edges, leaving a 10" opening for turning.

All-Day Anywhere Tote

9. To shape a flat bottom, at one corner match bottom seam line to side seam line; stitch across corner (Diagram 20). Repeat with remaining corners. Turn right side out through opening; hand-stitch opening closed.

All-Day Anywhere Tote